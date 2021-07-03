COMMENTARY: Want to avoid inflation? Build more houses

ANY economic historian of the 20th century will understand the terrible impact inflation can have on an economy. Where it’s too high, it will destabilize consumer confidence, reducing spending. This means less growth, more unemployment, and higher poverty.

Given the huge increases in the supply of money to help sustain the economy throughout the pandemic, it’s understandable why many fear inflation’s return.

While their fears are likely misplaced, the consequences of inflation are so catastrophic that we should still be concerned. This is especially the case since the New York Fed’s update, revealing that inflation expectations for the year ahead are now up to 4 percent from just 3.4 percent last month.

We have to respond, and the solution can’t simply be one of monetary policy. After all, raising interest rates will result in a decrease in the supply of credit, leading to a decline in consumption, and in turn causing unemployment and less growth.

Instead, it’s time for a return to supply-side policy to help accelerate our recovery in a way that dampens the risk of inflation. The easiest way to do this is quite simple: Increase homebuilding.