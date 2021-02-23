 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMENTARY: We must prepare now for future military challenges
0 comments
alert

COMMENTARY: We must prepare now for future military challenges

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
PHOTO: Naval drills in South China Sea

The USS Ronald Reagan (front) and USS Nimitz (rear) Carrier Strike Groups during naval drills in the South China Sea.

 FILE / Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Tarleton / U.S. Navy

WE STAND at a critical juncture in our nation’s history. We are about to decide if the United States retains its global primacy, or if we concede our position to those of malign intent.

It is no secret the United States is preparing for global military competition with China, and I am committed to ensuring our Department of Defense and warfighters are ready. I believe in peace through deterrence, but if we are to succeed in that endeavor, we must have the capability and capacity to deliver force where needed.

As the previous chairman and current ranking member of the Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces, and previously as chairman of the Subcommittee on Readiness and the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, I have always been a prominent voice for strong and principled defense policy.

I have traveled to the major Areas of Responsibility (AOR) to hear the issues facing our combatant commanders, spoken with the junior enlisted service members on the ground, and worked with the leaders in the Pentagon to make sure we are prepared for current and future challenges.

Preparing for those challenges must remain a priority. The Constitution enumerates providing for the common defense as Congress’ first responsibility.

The House Armed Services Committee leads our chamber’s efforts to fulfill that duty. As the committee’s new vice ranking member, it is a privilege and an honor to help guide us towards a strong national defense anchoring global stability throughout the world.

But bringing stability to the globe and protecting our homeland comes at a price—it requires robust funding for the Department of Defense.

In my new role, I remain dedicated to securing reliable, sustainable, and on-time funding for our national defense so that our brave men and women in uniform have the resources they need to carry out their missions.

But securing the funding is not enough. We must also be sure it is spent efficiently and effectively.

As someone who has spent their entire tenure in Congress working to streamline the Department of Defense, I know there are current redundancies and excesses to be found. We must continue regular audits of the Pentagon to root out waste, find duplicative programs, and streamline wherever we can.

By doing so, we can save billions of dollars. And after identifying that wasteful spending, we can then use those funds for more productive purposes elsewhere.

History is clear: A strong national defense is our greatest means of securing peace. Now is the time to secure that peace, and now is also the time to ready ourselves should such efforts fail.

It has always been a privilege to fight for our warfighters, and it will continue to be a privilege for me on the House Armed Services Committee.

Rep. Rob Wittman represents the 1st District of Virginia in the U.S. House of Representatives.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COMMENTARY: RPV's candidate selection debacle aided by unexpected source
Opinion

COMMENTARY: RPV's candidate selection debacle aided by unexpected source

The Republican Party of Virginia’s attempt to select nominees for their 2021 GOP gubernatorial slate has been a genuine embarrassment. The State Central Committee and RPV Chairman Richard Anderson have failed to reach legal consensus for either a primary or a convention process to select candidates before their Feb. 27 meeting.

EDITORIAL: Local development looks back to the past zoning changes
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Local development looks back to the past zoning changes

IN A 4–2 vote last month, the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved a developer’s rezoning request to convert the former Sears site at Spotsylvania Towne Centre into two residential apartment buildings. The fact that county officials were divided (the Planning Commission had voted 4-3 to endorse the plan) on the idea of repurposing this commercial retail space suggests that it’s time for them to take a hard look at their zoning maps and decide if they’re still relevant in 2021.

EDITORIAL: Civic duty, or ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’?
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Civic duty, or ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’?

Just as many quarantined students in Virginia were making tentative plans to go back to in-person school, the General Assembly passed legislation that would let them skip a day of instruction so they could participate in “civic events”—which presumably includes such activities as attending a political rally or protest march, lobbying lawmakers, or campaigning for a candidate.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert