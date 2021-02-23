COMMENTARY: We must prepare now for future military challenges

But bringing stability to the globe and protecting our homeland comes at a price—it requires robust funding for the Department of Defense.

In my new role, I remain dedicated to securing reliable, sustainable, and on-time funding for our national defense so that our brave men and women in uniform have the resources they need to carry out their missions.

But securing the funding is not enough. We must also be sure it is spent efficiently and effectively.

As someone who has spent their entire tenure in Congress working to streamline the Department of Defense, I know there are current redundancies and excesses to be found. We must continue regular audits of the Pentagon to root out waste, find duplicative programs, and streamline wherever we can.

By doing so, we can save billions of dollars. And after identifying that wasteful spending, we can then use those funds for more productive purposes elsewhere.

History is clear: A strong national defense is our greatest means of securing peace. Now is the time to secure that peace, and now is also the time to ready ourselves should such efforts fail.

It has always been a privilege to fight for our warfighters, and it will continue to be a privilege for me on the House Armed Services Committee.

Rep. Rob Wittman represents the 1st District of Virginia in the U.S. House of Representatives.