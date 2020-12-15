COMMENTARY: What Biden can do about his looming legitimacy crisis

The last election may have been a rejection of Donald Trump’s fiery brand of politics, but many observers note that it was also a rejection of far-left policies, due to the many successes of Republicans down ticket. Thus, the president-elect’s real mandate is to pursue the types of reforms that all but the most partisan among us support.

There are many more of these opportunities than we realize.

On immigration, former President Barack Obama was able to get a bill through a Republican-controlled Senate, but couldn’t convince Tea Party Republicans in the House to go along. It might be feasible now with Democrats holding the House.

President Obama also failed at entitlement reform due to a breakdown of negotiations with then-Speaker John Boehner. Obama never seemed committed, but Biden has had sensible things to say about the insolvency of Social Security and Medicare.

Given that some expect the 78-year-old to be a one-term president, could he achieve the unachievable and address the infamous “third rail” of politics? Rather than pander for votes, he should shore up the precarious finances of these programs.

Entitlement reform would also enable him to defuse another ticking government time bomb: the exploding federal deficit.