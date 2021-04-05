COMMENTARY: What cicada Brood X have in common with giant ants in 'Them'

HERE IS a question you won’t be asked too many times. What does the vintage sci-fi movie “Them” from back in 1954 have in common with the soon-to-be billions of cicadas that will be swarming Northern Virginia? Outside of the fact that they both involve insects, that is.
Well, read on.
“Them” is one my favorite 1950s science fiction movies and true to the sci-fi movies of the era, it’s all about giant ants that came to be after the 1945 Los Alamos atomic bomb tests. It’s on a long list of end-of-the-world/alien invader/monster/atomically mutated species movies from the 1950s.
However, this movie is one of the few that’s good. The ants are big and dangerous—naturally—and lest this film lack a sense of urgency, they are threatening the future of mankind.
OK, that’s nice, but what does this movie classic and its monster ants have in common with Brood X? It comes down to the sound they make.
The atomic ants in the movie sound a lot like a swarm of cicadas. “Them” was even nominated for an Academy Award for special effects, and the ant noise was one of the reasons why. It bears a creepy resemblance to the sound the Brood X (as in 10) cicadas will make.
Just for the record, and to put your mind at ease, Brood X of the 17-year variety of cicadas are real, but they don’t threaten mankind and are completely harmless. .
In the days before digital media, movie producers used a combination of recorded sounds that included northwestern tree frog sounds and various recorded bird songs. Using old-fashioned analog sound mixers, they came up with the sound for the ants.
Which (and tell me if you disagree) sound a lot like the thousands of cicadas that will soon be coming to your neighborhood.
There are more cicadas out there besides Brood X. Indeed, sometimes we hardly notice them. But you will notice Brood X. They’re the 17-year variety, there are billions of them in the mid-Atlantic region, and they have been nestling, growing and getting ready for their big emergence since the last time we saw them in 2004.
I remember every one of their outings that occurred in my lifetime, going to back to 1970. I was in the 6th grade then, and clearly remember rounding the bases in Little League at Glasgow Junior High School in Falls Church, hearing the crunch-crunch sound they made under our cleats.
We weren’t trying to stomp on them. It’s just that they were everywhere. Oh, and they would fly right into your face, too. They don’t bite. In fact, they are quite harmless, but their guidance systems aren’t so good.
You’ve probably seen some coverage of these little beasties already. You’ll probably see more. But here is how they work.
First thing, they are one of the longest-lived insects in the world. When they emerge in a few weeks, they’ll crawl out of the ground where they’ve been living for the past 17 years (in a larval state most of this time), spread their wings and head for the skies. They’ll mate, the males will die once their job is done, and then the females will lay eggs in trees and bushes before they too will die.
At this point, the larva will continue their maturation for a few weeks, fall to the ground, and then burrow underground about 18 inches or so, and wait out the next 17 years. Then, once again, as full-fledged cicada, they will repeat the cycle in 2038.
I plan to be there for that one, too.
They look a little primordial, with their big, red luminescent eyes, skeletal wings, and yes, that noise they make. They are trying to find a mate, so they want to be heard.
Cicadas prompt something of a weird underground human following. For instance, in D.C. you can get jellied cicadas, left over from the last brood, on cocktail spears added to your drink. They’re perfectly safe to eat. Also, you can expect several restaurants to serve them cooked as an appetizer or as a meal. Again, they’re perfectly safe to eat.
That said, during their last outing in 2004, I was tempted to order some of these crispy critters as an appetizer. Maybe this year I’ll give them a try, as I’m older and wiser, and anxious just to say I had eaten some while no doubt remembering the creepy sound of the giant ants.
David S. Kerr, a Stafford County resident, has worked on Capitol Hill and for federal agencies. He is an instructor in the political science department at Virginia Commonwealth University.