COMMENTARY: What cicada Brood X have in common with giant ants in 'Them'

First thing, they are one of the longest-lived insects in the world. When they emerge in a few weeks, they’ll crawl out of the ground where they’ve been living for the past 17 years (in a larval state most of this time), spread their wings and head for the skies. They’ll mate, the males will die once their job is done, and then the females will lay eggs in trees and bushes before they too will die.

At this point, the larva will continue their maturation for a few weeks, fall to the ground, and then burrow underground about 18 inches or so, and wait out the next 17 years. Then, once again, as full-fledged cicada, they will repeat the cycle in 2038.

I plan to be there for that one, too.

They look a little primordial, with their big, red luminescent eyes, skeletal wings, and yes, that noise they make. They are trying to find a mate, so they want to be heard.

Cicadas prompt something of a weird underground human following. For instance, in D.C. you can get jellied cicadas, left over from the last brood, on cocktail spears added to your drink. They’re perfectly safe to eat. Also, you can expect several restaurants to serve them cooked as an appetizer or as a meal. Again, they’re perfectly safe to eat.

That said, during their last outing in 2004, I was tempted to order some of these crispy critters as an appetizer. Maybe this year I’ll give them a try, as I’m older and wiser, and anxious just to say I had eaten some while no doubt remembering the creepy sound of the giant ants.

David S. Kerr, a Stafford County resident, has worked on Capitol Hill and for federal agencies. He is an instructor in the political science department at Virginia Commonwealth University.