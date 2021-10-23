COMMENTARY: What Colin Powell taught me about war and optimism

His network was endless, and he paid for information and intuitions with his own ideas and advice, creating a mosaic of each challenge, filling in the little colored stones until the picture emerged. A good NATO commander, he told me, is an intelligence officer who gathers the needed information a bit at a time.

Third, to keep a coalition together, you must put yourself in the other guy’s shoes. He said to stop and think about the history, culture, language and, above all, the demands that your counterparts are facing—in Paris, London, Berlin and Rome, of course, but also in the smaller capitals of countries like Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia and Belgium.

And the same goes for Moscow—get there fast and talk to the Russians about their experiences in Afghanistan.

Finally, stay optimistic. If you look at Powell’s “13 Rules for Success,” which I cut out and kept under the glass on my desk in Belgium, four of the 13 pertain to optimism: It will look better in the morning (No. 1); It can be done! (4); Don’t take counsel of your fears or naysayers (12); Perpetual optimism is a force multiplier (13).

Then he signed a couple of copies of his remarkable memoir, “My American Journey,” and sent me on my way.