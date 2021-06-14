COMMENTARY: What you do after work shouldn't cost you your job

Yet Franklin Templeton Investments, where she had been a head of insurance portfolio management, decided to do just that, joining the pile-on in an epic display of corporate cowardice. “We do not tolerate racism of any kind at Franklin Templeton,” the company tweeted.

You don’t have to approve of Amy Cooper’s Karen act or consider the nuances of her exchange with Christian to see the danger in allowing employers to become judge, jury and executioner for her conduct, which occurred outside work and was unrelated to her duties for Franklin Templeton.

Executioner is no exaggeration. A certain rabid segment of woke America believes that those who misbehave ought not to be allowed to hold a job and thus not be able to feed themselves or their children. Let them die.

Speech, they say—and behavior—has consequences. Indeed, they do. And it did for Amy Cooper. Her 911 call resulted in public shaming and a movement to get her banned from Central Park. For several weeks, she worried that she might never see her dog again.

The legal system considered her crime, deemed prosecution unlikely to succeed and settled for reeducation. The appropriate venue for sanctions, if any, is the justice system, not the workplace. Firing her was inappropriate. It ought to be illegal.