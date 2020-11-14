COMMENTARY: When Biden said to stop 'harsh rhetoric.' he meant us liberals too

Or if your university releases a statement condemning acts of police violence, you won’t ask out loud why it didn’t also denounce the rioting that followed some of them. For the record, Biden has condemned both. But if you repeat what he said, dear professor, you might be reviled as a racist by the same colleagues who celebrated Biden’s victory last weekend.

I’m a liberal Democrat, and I celebrated as much as anybody else. Trump injected hateful bile into our political bloodstream, dehumanizing his critics at nearly every turn. I am relieved and elated that he will no longer be our president.

But I’m also saddened by the way his vindictive spirit has infused our entire culture, including our institutions of higher education. I grew up imagining the university as a place where you were free to pursue any line of argument as far as you could take it, so long as you could marshal evidence for it.

I do not recognize that place now.

“We have to stop treating our opponent as an enemy,” Biden said on Nov. 7. “They are not our enemies: They are Americans.”