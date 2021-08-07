COMMENTARY: Why are state and national polls wrong so often?

IS POLITICAL polling, at least as we’ve known it, at an end? The answer is probably, but not completely. Polling’s relevance has been on a gradual downward slide because those blow-by-blow percentages we media types used to live by aren’t what they used to be.
We’ve seen that proven again and again here in Virginia and nationally, too.
If polling had adequately captured voter opinion, focusing on the states where the election was toe-to-toe, then the pollsters wouldn’t have forecast Hillary Clinton the runaway winner in 2016. At the same time, they would have captured just how close the Biden/Trump race was going to be in the major swing states in 2020.
The same goes for several Senate races the Democrats were expected to win in 2020, but didn’t.
“What happened?” is a fair question to ask. Why did the major polling organizations, once so impressively accurate in their forecasts, start to falter?
The answer is that 21st century technology and lifestyle changes happened. That’s made getting reliable samples and getting in contact with those who are going to vote a lot harder.
And arguably, there may be no way to get around all the impediments that now stand in a pollster’s way.
Political polling is all about establishing a broad enough statistical sample, one that represents the various bits and pieces of the electorate, and importantly, those who intend to vote, and then contacting these voters and carefully asking for their views and preferences.
Conducting a good poll takes a lot of work. Thing is, it’s gotten harder and harder to develop that sample and far more difficult to contact prospective voters.
If this were 1980, a voter would have had a landline, a specific address attached to that number, and since there was no caller ID back then, the voter in those simpler times would have picked up the phone and readily answered the pollster’s questions.
From the basic, “Are you registered, and do you intend to vote?” to “What issues are at the top of your list of concerns, and who do you plan to vote for?” That’s the way we were back then.
However, for the past couple of decades, we’ve shifted to iPhones. At the same time, our society and our level of trust has changed.
Often, our phone numbers don’t match our addresses, and because of caller ID, we’re far less likely to answer a call from an unfamiliar number.
We’re also not quite as trusting as we once were. If the caller say’s they’re conducting a poll, it’s a natural reaction for many to think that it’s a “come on”—perhaps by someone trying to settle my student loans from 45 years ago (which I never had), or offering a deal on car repair insurance I can’t refuse.
Then there is the truthfulness factor. Voters don’t seem as anxious in the 21st century to tell a pollster their real intentions. This is not a new phenomenon.
In 1989, former Gov. Doug Wilder, an African American, led handily in every poll in his race for governor against Marshall Coleman. Back in those days, there were no cell phones, and pollsters still had a good reputation.
Wilder’s win, however, was one of the closest in Virginia history. The polls had gotten it wrong. Or, as many suspected, many Virginians weren’t as keen on electing a black man their governor as many said they were.
This trait in political polls of prospective voters not revealing their true intentions has become progressively more common.
There is also the matter of early voting and double counting. Not all polls are created equally. Some are a bit slipshod, while other times, voters don’t tell the whole story. Given that early voting is now a matter of course in Virginia, it’s not that hard for a pollster to ask someone who has already voted what their intentions are—and never be told that person had already cast a ballot.
In 2013, when Terry McAuliffe was running against former Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli, and the next year when sitting Sen. Mark Warner faced Ed Gillespie, most of the polls considered McAuliffe and Warner easy winners.
They both won, yes, but by margins that were surprisingly close. Warner’s edge in 2014 was especially tight. The polls had missed something.
Inadequate samples perhaps, voters not offering their true intentions, or just as likely, more people than there used to be changing their minds at the last moment.
It’s that latter point that may be the most important. The electorate, now larger than ever, is more fluid in its opinions, and liable to change them quickly.
While polls may still play a role in elections, it’s unlikely that their dominance in the political narrative will ever be what it once was. It certainly makes me question any poll when it comes to Virginia’s statewide elections in 2021.
David S. Kerr, a Stafford County resident, has worked on Capitol Hill and for a number of federal agencies. He is an instructor in the political science department at Virginia Commonwealth University.