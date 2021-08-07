COMMENTARY: Why are state and national polls wrong so often?

IS POLITICAL polling, at least as we’ve known it, at an end? The answer is probably, but not completely. Polling’s relevance has been on a gradual downward slide because those blow-by-blow percentages we media types used to live by aren’t what they used to be.

We’ve seen that proven again and again here in Virginia and nationally, too.

If polling had adequately captured voter opinion, focusing on the states where the election was toe-to-toe, then the pollsters wouldn’t have forecast Hillary Clinton the runaway winner in 2016. At the same time, they would have captured just how close the Biden/Trump race was going to be in the major swing states in 2020.

The same goes for several Senate races the Democrats were expected to win in 2020, but didn’t.

“What happened?” is a fair question to ask. Why did the major polling organizations, once so impressively accurate in their forecasts, start to falter?

The answer is that 21st century technology and lifestyle changes happened. That’s made getting reliable samples and getting in contact with those who are going to vote a lot harder.

And arguably, there may be no way to get around all the impediments that now stand in a pollster’s way.