COMMENTARY: Why Christmas is primarily a holy day

SO THE other day, a friend asked me a question that boiled down to this: Does Christmas have to be a religious holiday?

My immediate response—as a person of faith who follows Jesus and as an Episcopal priest—was, “Well, yeah …”

I mean, what else would it be?

And then immediately I thought of all those people who are not believers who celebrate Christmas because society does, and do so without too many worries because, well , society celebrates it.

We have sales. We have sing-a-longs. We have trees. We have presents to give and to receive. We have parties.

So in theory, no, it doesn’t have to be a religious holiday.

But if it weren’t for the religious aspect—and the fact that on Christmas, we celebrate the joyful news that God reached down into our messed-up lives and became human, that God came to us as an innocent little baby in need of help in order to show us a new way to live, a new way to love, a way to literally touch the face of God—would we be doing all this celebrating?