COMMENTARY: Why conservatorship and guardianship laws must be reformed

DEAR BRITNEY,

You may have felt alone in your fight for freedom from the abusive conservatorship you have been trapped in. After all, until recently, you waged your legal battle in isolation, deprived of trusted legal counsel, controlled by those with a financial interest in the continuance of your conservatorship, and threatened with loss of access to your children and loved ones if you stepped out of line.

As organizers of the #FreeBritney movement, we are writing this open letter to let you know that you are not alone in your suffering or in your quest for freedom. You have a fierce movement behind you. By fighting for yourself, you are exposing the plight of thousands of others, mainly women, who are trapped in abusive guardianships with seemingly no escape.

The #FreeBritney movement started as a small group of fans who united on social media over concerns about your safety after witnessing what we are convinced is the human trafficking of you in plain sight.

We, too, have withstood the gaslighting, being cast by your conservators as a group of crazy fans with outlandish claims. Like you, we have been growing in strength and impatience for your freedom over the last year, unwilling to back down in the face of clear human right abuses against you.