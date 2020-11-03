COMMENTARY: Why every person counts in apportioning House seats

It might seem strange that congressional apportionment includes non-citizens who cannot vote. But large numbers of non-voters have always been included in apportionment counts. At the time of the founding, and for generations afterward, most state governments denied the franchise to women and to many men who failed to meet property qualifications. Yet both groups were counted for apportionment.

The odious provision of the Constitution that counted an enslaved person as three-fifths of a free person for apportionment purposes gave extra representation to slave states, even though slaves were denied both citizenship and the franchise. And even today, most states deny the vote to children under 18, many convicted felons and some of the mentally ill. Yet all these groups still count.

The problem of non-voters being “represented” by politicians elected by others is partly mitigated by the fact that the interests and sympathies of voters and non-voters are often intertwined. Thus, many adults are sympathetic to the interests of children, and many voters in states with large populations of non-citizens are supportive of undocumented immigrants, sometimes to the extent of establishing “sanctuary” jurisdictions to protect them.