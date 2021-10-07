COMMENTARY: Why Fredericksburg needs a new middle school

YOUR Fredericksburg School Board would like to clarify a few points and explain our rationale for why a new middle school is needed.

The line item for a new school first appeared in the city’s Capital Improvement Plan in 2016. According to the 2016 CIP, a new school was to have opened this year—2021.

The last new school building built in Fredericksburg was constructed in 2006. Enrollment in our Fredericksburg City Public Schools has increased by 1,200 students since then.

Our current enrollment is nearing 3,700 students, yet we have only two elementary schools. The average size for an elementary school in the state of Virginia is 535. Our elementary schools have enrollments of 800 and 924! Nearly twice the state average.

There has also been Free Lance–Star coverage recently about our school division’s rankings on internet school ranking sites. We must do better and make the necessary changes to improve achievement for all students.

There is not a simple solution. Improving student outcomes requires a multi-layered approach which we have begun. We are working diligently as a district to remedy this situation with the implementation of new programs and increased student support structures. Please review our recent School Board meetings for details.