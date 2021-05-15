COMMENTARY: Why Hamas starts wars it always loses

This helps explain why Hamas can claim that Israel is starving Palestinians with its tight control of the Gaza border, yet also devote money and resources to build imprecise rockets and missiles to launch at Israel every few years. It also explains why Hamas hides its weapons and ammunition in schools and mosques. Most militaries try to protect civilians. Hamas actively exploits them.

This is a fact that appears to be lost on the International Criminal Court, for which the escalation of violence raises the prospect of possible war crimes.

By contrast, it is a fact very much on the mind of Israel’s most important ally.

Asked about the disparity in casualties of Israelis and the Palestinians, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday: “There is first a very clear and absolute distinction between a terrorist organization, Hamas, that is indiscriminately raining down rockets—in fact, targeting civilians—and Israel’s response defending itself that is targeting the terrorists who are raining down rockets on Israel.”

No Arab leaders or diplomats have gone that far in their public statements, though a U.S. official told me this week that the message from regional allies has been muted.