COMMENTARY; Why my fellow doctors may judge me for sitting out COVID duty

I saw a destructive pattern taking root, a pointless abandonment of self. He was a medical student, not the lone doctor on call at the space station. But in a few short years, we’d socialized him to believe that he couldn’t even take time off to tend to his own postoperative healing.

One of my own lightbulb moments was equally dramatic. Last year, I was working a three-week stretch on the wards. I couldn’t shake a nasty cough or get enough rest between pages to kick a low-grade fever. By day 10, it was hard to climb the four flights of stairs to my office. I knew I should be home in bed. But there’s no safety net on most call schedules. And when workplace culture is to “suck it up” when you’re sick, the first response to a colleague’s illness is often resentment. (“I was back at work 48 hours after my appendectomy; why isn’t she?”)

The next morning, I was seeing a patient in the emergency department when I started coughing and noticed a vile taste in my mouth: blood. I called a colleague who’d seen me in clinic a few times before, and she ordered an X-ray. It showed an ugly evolving pneumonia. She sent me home with antibiotics, steroids and inhalers. I spent the next 10 days barely moving from a mattress in the spare room, gagging on chicken broth, hardly able to get out of bed.