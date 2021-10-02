COMMENTARY: Will the GOP flip the Virginia General Assembly?

THERE IS an open question regarding this year’s Virginia election campaign. One that’s becoming more and more unsettling for Virginia Democrats. Namely, without Donald Trump in the White House, can the Democrats hold on to their majority in the Virginia House of Delegates?
The answer is maybe not.
The House of Delegates elections in 2017 and 2019 were banner years for Democrats in Virginia. As I can tell you from my own door-to-door experience, there was a strong protest vote and even Republicans and independents supported Democratic candidates.
At the same time, Democrats—who under normal circumstances might not vote in an off-year election—came out in droves. In 2017, although not winning the majority in the General Assembly’s lower chamber, they reduced the GOP edge to just one vote. It was the most seats gained in one election by either party since 1899.
In 2019, they picked off six more Republicans in the House and secured a solid working majority. And in the state Senate, which is elected every four years instead of every two years like in the House, Democrats managed to win a one-seat majority.
For the first time in 25 years, Virginia Democrats hold not only both houses of the General Assembly but also the governor’s mansion. It is what political watchers call a “trifecta,” and Democrats, armed with a long list of liberal policies that had been batted down by Republicans for more than a generation, went to work with a vengeance.
The pace of legislating, for a state known for its steady-as-she-goes approach to governing, was staggering. Progressive, or liberal policies (whichever term you prefer) were enacted one after another.
They included allowing localities to remove Confederate monuments without state approval; approving the Equal Rights Amendment; enacting “red flag” laws on gun ownership; re-enacting the one-gun-a-month law; establishing no-excuse absentee voting; expanding Medicaid access under the Affordable Care Act (which was actually approved during the prior session with GOP help); ending the death penalty; and passing less restrictive laws on abortion, including lifting requirements for an ultrasound and a 24-hour waiting period and required counseling.
It was a liberal’s heaven. But will it last into 2021?
The answer, to sound like a true equivocator, is maybe yes and maybe no.
For one thing, the dynamics of election 2021 are going to be different. Democrats benefited heavily in 2017 and 2019 by strong anti-Trump sentiment in Northern Virginia, the Richmond suburbs (which historically were not that Democratic, but things seem to have changed) and the area around Norfolk and Newport News.
However, take away the Trump factor—though the Democrats have done their best to keep his name in their advertising—and run a solid candidate for governor and the politics are vastly different.
The GOP gubernatorial candidate, Glenn Youngkin, projects a far tamer approach and the polls show him nearly tied with his Democratic opponent.
Republicans are also running more mainstream-acting candidates who are running on bread-and-butter issues and staying away from hot-button topics that polarize voters in swing districts (and there are some 12 districts that generally fit into that category).
The Democrats may have a problem. They only have a five-seat majority in the House. One of the seats considered close, and one that went Democrat in 2019, is Fredericksburg’s and Stafford’s 28th District currently held by Del. Josh Cole.
The magic number is six. If the GOP takes back six seats, it’s their House of Delegates. The average margin of victory in the top six closest seats Democrats won in 2019 was 2.69 percent. That’s tight.
There is one other thing Democrats need to remember and Republicans probably haven’t forgotten. Because Virginia’s new redistricting commission is behind in its work, thanks to delays in getting the most recent census data, the districts will be the same gerrymandered seats the GOP created 10 years ago.
The demographics have changed to a degree and that helped the Democrats in the last two election cycles. However, while many districts may not be as red as they once were, most are still marginally so.
This is particularly true in Northern Virginia. The GOP was wiped out in the past two elections there. There are no Republican members left in the Prince William or Fairfax County delegations. But without Donald Trump in the White House to motivate voters, a few of these seats might be ready to flip back, especially if Republican voters are starting to get anxious about the liberal legislation that’s come out of Richmond.
It’s a complicated puzzle that will be played out in a dozen or so districts throughout Virginia. As for the top of the ticket, the GOP candidate is doing well. But it’s not clear if he has much in the way of coattails.
Either way, it’s probably going to be a long night for the Democrats.
David S. Kerr, a Stafford County resident, has worked on Capitol Hill and for a number of federal agencies. He is an instructor in the Political Science Department at Virginia Commonwealth University.