COMMENTARY: Will the GOP flip the Virginia General Assembly?

THERE IS an open question regarding this year’s Virginia election campaign. One that’s becoming more and more unsettling for Virginia Democrats. Namely, without Donald Trump in the White House, can the Democrats hold on to their majority in the Virginia House of Delegates?

The answer is maybe not.

The House of Delegates elections in 2017 and 2019 were banner years for Democrats in Virginia. As I can tell you from my own door-to-door experience, there was a strong protest vote and even Republicans and independents supported Democratic candidates.

At the same time, Democrats—who under normal circumstances might not vote in an off-year election—came out in droves. In 2017, although not winning the majority in the General Assembly’s lower chamber, they reduced the GOP edge to just one vote. It was the most seats gained in one election by either party since 1899.

In 2019, they picked off six more Republicans in the House and secured a solid working majority. And in the state Senate, which is elected every four years instead of every two years like in the House, Democrats managed to win a one-seat majority.