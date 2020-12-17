COMMENTARY: Will Trump 'nationalize' 5G network on his way out the door?

“Nationalizing 5G and experimenting with untested models for 5G deployment is not the way the United States will win the 5G race,” the senators wrote.

It is Schmidt’s support, however, that has raised the most eyebrows from free-marketers. Google is the ultimate Big Tech brand and has not been shy about advocating scale over competition. In 2016, he was appointed to the Obama-created Defense Innovation Board, a partnership between Big Tech and the U.S. military. He used that access to push hard for a corporate, top-down approach to tech, 5G in particular.

Outgoing FCC chief Ajit Pai, on the other hand, makes no secret of his belief that competition among wireless providers, tech companies, etc., will achieve more innovation than government control would.

“We’ve been driven by the engineering,” Pai told Politico regarding his approach to tech regulation. “Not the politics, not the press releases, but what are the facts?

“That is what 5G leadership is, focusing on the facts and coming up with a solution that delivers better returns on the value to the American people for the resource that belongs to the American people,” Pai said.