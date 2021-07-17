COMMENTARY: Will we finally get to see a free Cuba at last?

AFTER SIX decades

of communist rule,

thousands of angry Cubans have taken to the streets, demanding freedom and calling for communist President Miguel Diaz–Canel to step down.

Their message is straightforward: “Basta!”

Enough of living in near poverty. Enough of being denied the most basic human rights. Enough of broken promises and abandoned dreams. Enough of COVID-19 and no vaccine.

Communist police are using tear gas and arresting Cuban demonstrators, but the regime is facing an existential crisis reminiscent of 1989 in Eastern Europe and the open rebellion of people behind the Iron Curtain.

In January of that year, East Germany’s communist boss boasted that the Berlin Wall would stand for another 100 years. In November, the wall came tumbling down under the pressure exerted by the East German and other captive peoples, no longer willing to accept communist rule.

The present-day Cuban demonstrations are a logical outcome of communist Cuba’s long standing indifference to the life of the Cuban people.

Consider these facts: