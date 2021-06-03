COMMENTARY: With deregulation, Virginians can expect higher electric bills

A Democrat, Glendenning said that salespeople working for shady third-party suppliers would even go to Maryland welfare agencies and stand outside, targeting people going in to get assistance to pay their electric bills. This was clearly an attempt to take advantage of less sophisticated customers, and prey on their economic insecurity.

In Massachusetts, the state attorney general recently released a report which found that “in the last five years, individual residential customers who received their electricity from competitive suppliers paid $426 million more on their bills than they would have paid if they had stayed with their utility companies.”

The report also found that these suppliers “continue to charge low-income residents and residents in communities of color higher rates for their electricity.”

A Wall Street Journal analysis of U.S. Energy Information Administration data reported that “U.S. consumers who signed up with retail energy companies that emerged from deregulation paid $19.2 billion more than they would have if they’d stuck with incumbent utilities from 2010 through 2019.”

The Journal added that in nearly every state where third-party suppliers operate, “they have charged more than their incumbent utilities in each of the five years from 2015 through 2019.”