COMMENTARY: Working together, we're bringing broadband to rural Virginia

THE FOUNDATION of modern life has changed over the past year. Many of us are working from home and many of our kids are attending virtual school.

The pandemic has also highlighted the divide between rural and urban communities when it comes to high-speed broadband internet access.

Everyone deserves access to high-speed internet, and partnerships like the one recently announced by All Points Broadband, Northern Neck Electric Cooperative (NNEC), and Dominion Energy in Virginia’s Northern Neck are bringing diverse organizations together to tackle this challenge head on.

As the chair of the Broadband Advisory Council, I have worked to support partnerships like this, which will be critical to deploy broadband in some of the most difficult-to-serve regions in our commonwealth.

Other communities across Virginia are poised for expanded broadband access too, thanks to an innovative program to help Internet Service Providers (ISPs) reach rural localities.

Under Virginia’s Rural Broadband Pilot Program, Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power have announced multiple broadband expansion partnerships across Virginia. Just last month, the State Corporation Commission approved three of these projects; in Botetourt County, Surry County, and in the Northern Neck.