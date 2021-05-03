COMMENTARY: Working together, we're bringing broadband to rural Virginia

THE FOUNDATION of modern life has changed over the past year. Many of us are working from home and many of our kids are attending virtual school.
The pandemic has also highlighted the divide between rural and urban communities when it comes to high-speed broadband internet access.
Everyone deserves access to high-speed internet, and partnerships like the one recently announced by All Points Broadband, Northern Neck Electric Cooperative (NNEC), and Dominion Energy in Virginia’s Northern Neck are bringing diverse organizations together to tackle this challenge head on.
As the chair of the Broadband Advisory Council, I have worked to support partnerships like this, which will be critical to deploy broadband in some of the most difficult-to-serve regions in our commonwealth.
Other communities across Virginia are poised for expanded broadband access too, thanks to an innovative program to help Internet Service Providers (ISPs) reach rural localities.
Under Virginia’s Rural Broadband Pilot Program, Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power have announced multiple broadband expansion partnerships across Virginia. Just last month, the State Corporation Commission approved three of these projects; in Botetourt County, Surry County, and in the Northern Neck.
During the 2021 General Assembly session, I was proud to serve as chief patron of the legislation recently signed by Governor Ralph Northam which improved, and made permanent, the pilot program. The result will enable and encourage even more collaboration between electric utilities, ISPs, and localities to provide internet service to unserved areas—with projects already being planned in more than a dozen more communities.
By working together and combining resources, we can overcome more of the challenges that—until now—have limited broadband expansion, such as low population density, needed capital investments, and high per-customer cost. I am proud to support these efforts and know that they will help create an equal playing ground across the commonwealth.
Around 233,500 homes and businesses still don’t have access to a reliable broadband internet connection, meaning hundreds of thousands of Virginians can’t get online. On top of that, hundreds of thousands of low-income Virginians live in places with adequate infrastructure, but they can’t afford to get online.
A recent State Council for Higher Education in Virginia (SCHEV) report showed that nearly 20 percent of rural students lack broadband at home, compared to less than 10 percent of students living in urban areas. The expansion of broadband internet goes beyond helping us work and learn more efficiently from home.
We know that access to high-speed internet provides opportunities to expand economic development in our region by attracting new businesses and creating jobs. Broadband also makes access to health care more equitable by providing capabilities for telehealth and secure medical information sharing that will literally save lives, especially during these critical times.
Tackling this challenge together will ensure that all Virginians are connected to high-speed internet. We’ve been working for years to close the divide and using a multi-pronged approach, we will do it.
As our energy providers work to build a more modern energy grid, investor-owned utilities, along with electric cooperatives, are already installing fiber optic cable in rural areas to help meet their operational needs. Through additional agreements with property owners, this “middle-mile” fiber infrastructure can also be used by ISPs to reduce broadband deployment costs.
I am so optimistic about how much the broadband program is helping, and can continue to help, Virginia communities. It has the potential to connect areas that have been most difficult to serve, and grow economies that have been shrinking.
Our conversations with community leaders and property owners show they understand the important role they have in supporting the project for the benefit of the entire region.
High-speed internet access will support economic development and social equity while simultaneously promoting public health, public safety, and educational opportunities for our friends and neighbors who currently don’t have broadband. They need our support.
You can learn more about the Northern Neck partnership at: DominionEnergy.com/RuralBroadband.
Senator Jennifer B. Boysko, a Democratic state senator representing Virginia’s 33rd District, serves as the chair of Virginia’s Broadband Advisory Council.