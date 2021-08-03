COMMENTARY: World not ready to hear Olympian's mental health message

I’m nearly twice as old as Simone Biles. It’s taken me almost all of those years to be anywhere near as brave as she is, to put up my hand and say “enough!” when my job threatened my physical and mental health.

If that’s been hard for me, what’s it been like for her, a woman of color in a notoriously white field who is a survivor of sexual abuse, suffered while training in the very sport in which she excels?

I’ll never forget Wickenheiser telling me that the stress of becoming a doctor was nothing compared with her years as an Olympian, when she felt the weight of an entire country on her shoulders.

Yes, medicine and many other high-pressure professions can be grueling, but the sports competitions that entertain us can create a level of stress that many of us will never understand. And changing that culture can only be undertaken by real champions—the precious few who cannot be eaten for breakfast.

What Simone Biles chose to do last week on the Olympic stage is nothing short of revolutionary. She delivered a message much of the world wasn’t ready to hear. She put her health first—and that may be her greatest signature move of all.

Dr. Jillian Horton is a writer and physician. She is the author of “We Are All Perfectly Fine: A Memoir of Love, Medicine and Healing.” This commentary was distributed by the Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

