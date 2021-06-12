COMMENTARY: Yes, we should talk about 'defunding the police'

MILLIONS of people have celebrated former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin’s conviction for the murder of George Floyd as a validation of the Black Lives Matter movement. It is a major step along the way to police reform.

Yet we should not be satisfied with anything less than total reform, including a full reappraisal of the mandate of law enforcement. And most of these necessary changes have been summed up under the rallying cry of “Defund the Police.”

I know that this phrase has been both dismissed by jittery politicians on the left and seized on by those on the right to generate fear around progressive politics. I have seen a Facebook meme warning “Don’t say ‘Defund the Police.’”

I’m still saying it.

“Defund the police” isn’t about attacking cops. It isn’t about letting criminals run rampant. It’s about getting the United States out of a “cops and robbers” mentality that simplifies crime to a fight between the “good guys” and the “bad guys.” It’s about looking realistically at the social forces that contribute to making America unsafe, and having the courage to correct them.