COMMENTARY: Youngkin promises to reverse Northam's tax hikes

So Youngkin proposes to increase the state standard deduction to $9,000 for an individual and $18,000 for a married couple. That will take hundreds of thousands of taxpayers entirely off the income tax rolls and provide a significant reduction for the millions who use the standard deduction: $518 per year for married filers.

It is something the Thomas Jefferson Institute recommended three years ago, and legislators in both parties have previously proposed higher standard deductions. Over the long term, this is by far the largest of the tax cuts proposed by Youngkin and the best one for the economy.

The surplus in transportation accounts was created by 2020 legislation which raised the gasoline tax by 17.6 cents per gallon in some parts of Virginia; 10 cents per gallon in others; and then created a new highway user fee imposed on vehicle registrations.

Youngkin’s proposal for a one-year suspension of the most recent 5-cent gas tax increase won’t save taxpayers much, but it does remind Virginians about the major 2020 tax increase under Northam, which was little noticed as gasoline prices fluctuated.