CORRECTION:
CORRECTION:

Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin said in a Sept. 16 debate that he would not have signed Texas’ new law banning most abortions. A Sept. 21 letter to the editor ["Stop GOP attempt to circumvent Roe v. Wade"] incorrectly described his response to that question.

