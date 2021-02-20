Does the U.S. Supreme Court need to be reformed? Yes, to eliminate random justice

Instead, after each presidential election, the president should get exactly one single appointment to the Supreme Court per term, replacing a justice appointed by a previous president. With a four-year presidential term and nine justices, this means a 36-year judicial term.

The balance on the court over time would then be entirely based on the winner of presidential elections over the last 36 years. Likewise, lower federal court seats could have a staggered term so an equal fraction of seats is open each presidential election.

As to how to handle the death of justices, let the justice appoint an understudy and get them Senate-confirmed. That person would take over if the justice was no longer able to perform their duties.

That person, upon elevation to a full justice, would then select their own understudy for when they need it and would serve out the remainder of the term. This would ensure their replacement would have a similar jurisprudence.

This means the jurisprudential (how the judge treats the law) makeup of the courts would not drastically change due to the death of a justice. Also, a justice would not feel pressured to stay on the court past when they are fully able to perform their duties to ensure someone of similar views replaced them.