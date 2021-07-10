EDITORIAL: A $2B surplus is a terrible thing to waste

VIRGINIA’s budget surplus—the money left over after all the programs are funded and all the bills are paid—is now projected to total as much as $2 billion, which is four times what was originally estimated. This unexpected windfall is largely due to what former Finance Secretary Aubrey Layne said was a surge of corporate and individual income tax receipts in June.

Distracted by 15 months of COVID-19 lockdowns, school shutdowns and other major economic disruptions caused by the pandemic, few Virginians noticed that in 2020, the General Assembly passed 16 new tax increases to pay for lawmakers’ new spending.

The size of the tax increases were breathtaking: a 36 percent increase in corporate income taxes, and an even more shocking 59 percent increase in individual income taxes for taxpayers who do not have their taxes withheld by their employer. This category includes a lot of self-employed small business owners.

It’s perhaps just a coincidence that the 2020 tax increases also turned out to be about $2 billion, approximately the same amount as the budget surplus. Nevertheless, as House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Woodstock, said at the time, “It’s difficult to justify nearly $2 billion in new and increased taxes at a time when state revenues are running at record levels.”