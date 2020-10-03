EDITORIAL: A big win for Spotsylvania

CONGRATULATIONS to Spotsylvania County for winning the hard-fought competition for a new Veterans Administration outpatient clinic, which will now be built on a 60-acre tract off Hood Drive between U.S. 1 and Interstate 95. This major new health care facility will not only be an important addition to the county, but a godsend to the many veterans living in the Fredericksburg region who currently have to travel long distances for medical care.

The new $376 million state-of-the-art facility, which was first announced by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in 2017, will replace two smaller outpatient clinics in the area. It’s expected to generate more than 300 jobs when it opens in late 2023, with that number increasing to 550 by 2026. The four-story, 450,000-square-foot clinic will be privately owned and leased to the federal government.

Attracting what will be the nation’s largest VA outpatient clinic is a big deal—the kind of economic development project that most jurisdictions fight tooth-and-nail to acquire. That Spotsylvania beat out both the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County for the project says a lot about its current status as a desirable location as well as its prospects for future economic development, which the new outpatient clinic will help stimulate.