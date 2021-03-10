EDITORIAL: A hard lesson in crisis management

HOW ironic that nearly a year after Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all 133 K-12 public school districts in the commonwealth to close for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year in a futile attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19, he now is ordering them to return for at least some in-person instruction by March 15 and imploring them to offer summer school as well.
That’s a big step in the right direction, but such decisions are best made by local school boards, not politicians in Richmond.
As of March 8, only 11 school divisions in Virginia were still fully remote, according to Education Week, so most are already operating under a hybrid model. Last month, Northam also said that summer school is “a top priority” for his administration, adding that “instead of ‘schools should be closed,’ we’re going to approach it from the starting point of ‘schools need to be open.’ ”
Taking their cue from the governor, the General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a bill (SB 1303) that requires all school divisions to not only offer parents the option of full-time in-person instruction, but to develop benchmarks for online learning as well.
If Northam signs the bill—which was patroned by Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, who is also a physician—it will go into effect on July 1. The legislation includes a provision requiring the state to offer an approved COVID vaccination to teachers and staff.
Keeping schools in Virginia closed for almost a year, long after health statistics clearly showed that COVID fatalities were mainly among the elderly, has come at a great cost to students and their families. But members of local school boards, who are more accessible to parents and teachers and closer to what’s happening healthwise in their communities, should be making that call.
Especially since Northam’s background as a physician has not resulted in better management of the pandemic.
In fact, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, Virginia’s COVID fatality rate as of March 8 was 1.7 percent, slightly higher than the 1.6 percent fatality rate in Florida, where lockdowns have been much briefer and schools have been open since last August.
This despite the fact that Florida has the nation’s second highest percentage of seniors over 65 (20.5 percent), compared with Virginia’s 15.4 percent (for a rank of 40th among the 50 states), and eight out of 10 COVID deaths in the U.S. have been people over 65, according to the CDC.
“In March, we may not have had all the information, but in hindsight, knowing what we know now, the closure of schools was one of the biggest public health mistakes in modern American history,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis admitted last October. We have yet to hear the same acknowledgement from Gov. Northam.
But now, with vaccinations underway and total COVID cases in Virginia on the downswing from their high in late January, it’s time to let local school boards decide when to get kids in Virginia back in school full-time. And time for Gov. Northam and state health officials to eat a slice of humble pie and learn a hard lesson in crisis management.