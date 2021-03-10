EDITORIAL: A hard lesson in crisis management

Keeping schools in Virginia closed for almost a year, long after health statistics clearly showed that COVID fatalities were mainly among the elderly, has come at a great cost to students and their families. But members of local school boards, who are more accessible to parents and teachers and closer to what’s happening healthwise in their communities, should be making that call.

Especially since Northam’s background as a physician has not resulted in better management of the pandemic.

In fact, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, Virginia’s COVID fatality rate as of March 8 was 1.7 percent, slightly higher than the 1.6 percent fatality rate in Florida, where lockdowns have been much briefer and schools have been open since last August.

This despite the fact that Florida has the nation’s second highest percentage of seniors over 65 (20.5 percent), compared with Virginia’s 15.4 percent (for a rank of 40th among the 50 states), and eight out of 10 COVID deaths in the U.S. have been people over 65, according to the CDC.