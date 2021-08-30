EDITORIAL: A new Park & Ride What? lot

LAST WEEK, representatives of Spotsylvania County, the Virginia Department of Transportation, the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission, and the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission held a groundbreaking ceremony for a $16.5 million new Park & Ride commuter lot in Spotsylvania County at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Commonwealth Drive.

According to VDOT, funding for the commuter lot is coming from Spotsylvania taxpayers, the Smart Scale program, and a grant from the Interstate 95/395 Commuter Choice program, which is funded by tolls paid by drivers on the FRED Express Lanes.

The goal is to encourage solo commuters, who make up the bulk of the workweek drivers on I–95, to ditch their cars and switch to transit to get to their jobs. But the transit part of the equation still leaves a lot to be desired.

When the new 683-space parking lot opens in May of 2023, it will “allow for any transit provider to meet here and pick up passengers, and the lot will have a dedicated bus pickup and drop-off area with a shelter,” a VDOT spokesperson told The Free Lance–Star. But there are as yet no official plans in the works to have a dedicated bus route or other mass transit to pick up passengers at the new Park & Ride lot.