EDITORIAL: A new Park & Ride What? lot
LAST WEEK, representatives of Spotsylvania County, the Virginia Department of Transportation, the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission, and the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission held a groundbreaking ceremony for a $16.5 million new Park & Ride commuter lot in Spotsylvania County at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Commonwealth Drive.

According to VDOT, funding for the commuter lot is coming from Spotsylvania taxpayers, the Smart Scale program, and a grant from the Interstate 95/395 Commuter Choice program, which is funded by tolls paid by drivers on the FRED Express Lanes.

The goal is to encourage solo commuters, who make up the bulk of the workweek drivers on I–95, to ditch their cars and switch to transit to get to their jobs. But the transit part of the equation still leaves a lot to be desired.

When the new 683-space parking lot opens in May of 2023, it will “allow for any transit provider to meet here and pick up passengers, and the lot will have a dedicated bus pickup and drop-off area with a shelter,” a VDOT spokesperson told The Free Lance–Star. But there are as yet no official plans in the works to have a dedicated bus route or other mass transit to pick up passengers at the new Park & Ride lot.

When the FLS asked VDOT where the “ride” part of the equation was, we were told that the new lot would be available to “users meeting their vanpool (which is typically parked overnight/weekends in the lot), a traditional carpool arranged between several people, or informal carpooling (slugging), where people form instant carpools to various destinations in Northern Virginia or Washington, D.C., so they can get the benefit of using the high-occupancy toll lane system, which provides a toll-free ride for vehicles with three or more occupants.”

Park & Ride lots are a great idea because they solve the “first and last mile problem” of how to get commuters to the pick-up point and back home. Hopefully, there will be enough Spotsylvania residents to fill up all the new parking spaces in the lot every day.

The George Washington Regional Commission runs GW Ride Connect, a free regional ridesharing service that links commuters with available van and car pools, but requests for information about them dropped significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic. What is needed is a dedicated bus or shuttle service, running at 10-minute intervals during rush hours, to pick up commuters at the new Park & Ride lot and get them to a Virginia Railway Express station. Last year, a consultant recommended that the FRED bus service expand its commuter lot-to-train station routes.

The region has invested millions of dollars in VRE, but ridership from Spotsylvania County was declining even before COVID.

In July, average daily ridership on the entire VRE system was just 2,589 passengers despite a full-service schedule with 32 daily trains running. Less than 20 percent of the capacity on the Fredericksburg Line was utilized.

It will take more than a brand new parking lot to change that.

