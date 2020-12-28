EDITORIAL: A real life murder mystery unfolds

Once Marta Rodriguez’s identity was confirmed, police discovered that her husband had given her Social Security number and date of birth to the sister of his second wife, whom he married while still married to her. The sister then used the information to impersonate Marta. The police thought she was still alive, which is why it took so long to identify her remains.

During a press conference in October, Olsen credited the Virginia State Police and the Arlington County Police Department for their work in unravelling Rodriguez–Cruz’s convoluted crime spree and “turning a cold case into a hot case.”

One of the hardest jobs in law enforcement is to notify surviving family members when the remains of their loved ones are found. In this case, Marta Rodriguez’s son, Hansel, and the rest of her family had to wait three decades—despite the fact that she reportedly told police her husband had assaulted her shortly before she disappeared. The theft of her identity was an additional crime that was certainly not victimless.