EDITORIAL: A salute to all our local nurses, EMTs

FEW MEDICAL professionals are as beloved as nurses, and for good reason. The skilled and compassionate care they render day in and day out is not just a job, but a vocation.

Ever since British nurse Florence Nightingale ditched her aristocratic life to treat soldiers wounded in the Crimean War, nurses have sacrificed their time, their hearts and sometimes even their own health to tend to the sick and dying.

During National Nurses Week (May 6–12), the Free Lance–Star profiled 11 outstanding local nurses who not only perform their professional duties in an exemplary fashion each and every day, but who also went the extra mile during the worst global pandemic in a century.

But they were not the only ones. A selection committee received more than 300 nominations from Fredericksburg-area residents who wanted to recognize the nurses who made an enormous impact on their lives, attending to their newborn babies, dressing their surgical wounds, soothing them during cancer and dialysis treatments, and holding the hands of loved ones dying alone from COVID-19.