EDITORIAL: A salute to all our local nurses, EMTs

FEW MEDICAL professionals are as beloved as nurses, and for good reason. The skilled and compassionate care they render day in and day out is not just a job, but a vocation.
Ever since British nurse Florence Nightingale ditched her aristocratic life to treat soldiers wounded in the Crimean War, nurses have sacrificed their time, their hearts and sometimes even their own health to tend to the sick and dying.
During National Nurses Week (May 6–12), the Free Lance–Star profiled 11 outstanding local nurses who not only perform their professional duties in an exemplary fashion each and every day, but who also went the extra mile during the worst global pandemic in a century.
But they were not the only ones. A selection committee received more than 300 nominations from Fredericksburg-area residents who wanted to recognize the nurses who made an enormous impact on their lives, attending to their newborn babies, dressing their surgical wounds, soothing them during cancer and dialysis treatments, and holding the hands of loved ones dying alone from COVID-19.
Nursing is hard, dirty and sometimes gut-wrenching work, but nurses take it on anyway, often pushing their way through tears and exhaustion to care for their patients’ physical and emotional needs. The healing power of nurses who crack jokes at just the right moment to buoy a scared patient’s flagging spirits, who patiently explain the same medical regimen to yet another anxious relative, or who look in on a patient even after their shift has ended cannot be measured, but anyone who has experienced such care firsthand knows its worth.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, local nurses were called up to give even more of themselves—including the very real possibility that they could be infected by the virus themselves or inadvertently bring COVID home to their families.
This week it’s Emergency Medical Services Week in Virginia (May 16–20). Like nurses, emergency medical technicians provide life-saving service every day of the year. They were particularly busy during the pandemic last year, responding to more than 1.5 million 911 calls—or about 4,280 per day—according to the Virginia Department of Health.
And like nurses, local EMTs responded to folks in need of emergency medical assistance without regard for their own health and safety. Such courage and dedication exemplifies the very best of the medical profession and challenges the rest of us—who often take these angels of mercy for granted until we need them—to pause and thank them for their invaluable contributions to our community.
There’s not enough money in the world to adequately compensate nurses and EMTs for putting their own lives on the line to save others, but public officials and hospital administrators in the Fredericksburg region should at least try by giving them all a well-deserved raise for an exceedingly hard job well done.