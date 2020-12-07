EDITORIAL: A timely Yuletide gift for Culpeper parents

ON DEC. 1, the Culpeper Board of Supervisors voted to spend $730,000—half coming from the county’s federal CARES Act funding and half from its general fund—on a COVID-19 Child Care Relief Program that will reimburse parents whose income has been negatively affected by the coronavirus lockdown of the county’s public and private schools.
The payments will be available to parents of children between kindergarten and eighth grade who provide proof of lost or reduced income during the first quarter of the current school year. Parents who have had to stop working altogether or who had to modify their work hours because of increased homeschooling and childcare responsibilities are eligible for one-time payments estimated between $250 and $365, depending on the number of applicants.
Culpeper Attorney Bobbi Jo Alexis thinks that between 2,000 and 4,000 families will apply for the funds, which will be distributed by the county’s Health and Human Services Department.
Parents will have to sign an affidavit and show documented proof that their income has been reduced by the school district’s stay-at-home orders. The deadline for applying is Dec. 16, and county officials say the checks will be sent out before the end of the month.
According to Education Next, the well-documented negative effects of school closings on elementary school students include lower test scores, increased achievement gaps for low-income and minority students, and damage to children’s social and emotional health.
But they have also created major hardships for their working parents, especially mothers. A ZipRecruiter survey found that mothers have had to decrease the hours they work by 9 percent, and fathers by 5 percent, during the pandemic. And with many daycares also closed, some full-time employees have had to drop out of the workforce altogether to stay at home with their young children.
A study of school closings during a 2008 outbreak of influenza in Kentucky found that in 29 percent of households, an adult had to miss work to provide child care. Even parents who are able to work remotely are less productive because they have to supervise their young children’s online education. Ask any parent who is trying to juggle their own job amid near-constant interruptions.
The amount of money that will be distributed to affected families by Culpeper’s Child Care Relief Program—a few hundred dollars at best—will not make up for the lost income or educational setbacks caused by the school closures.
But it’s a long overdue acknowledgement that taxpayer parents who pay public school teachers’ salaries also deserve some remuneration when they have to shoulder a large part of the burden.
Hopefully the funds from the program will arrive before Christmas, so that harried, overworked and underappreciated parents will at least have one less thing to worry about. Other local jurisdictions who have given or plan to give their teachers a raise should follow Culpeper’s lead.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!