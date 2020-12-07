EDITORIAL: A timely Yuletide gift for Culpeper parents

But they have also created major hardships for their working parents, especially mothers. A ZipRecruiter survey found that mothers have had to decrease the hours they work by 9 percent, and fathers by 5 percent, during the pandemic. And with many daycares also closed, some full-time employees have had to drop out of the workforce altogether to stay at home with their young children.

A study of school closings during a 2008 outbreak of influenza in Kentucky found that in 29 percent of households, an adult had to miss work to provide child care. Even parents who are able to work remotely are less productive because they have to supervise their young children’s online education. Ask any parent who is trying to juggle their own job amid near-constant interruptions.

The amount of money that will be distributed to affected families by Culpeper’s Child Care Relief Program—a few hundred dollars at best—will not make up for the lost income or educational setbacks caused by the school closures.

But it’s a long overdue acknowledgement that taxpayer parents who pay public school teachers’ salaries also deserve some remuneration when they have to shoulder a large part of the burden.

Hopefully the funds from the program will arrive before Christmas, so that harried, overworked and underappreciated parents will at least have one less thing to worry about. Other local jurisdictions who have given or plan to give their teachers a raise should follow Culpeper’s lead.