EDITORIAL: Affordable housing incentives will help

The supply of affordable “starter homes” is very limited, forcing would-be first-time homebuyers who are otherwise qualified to remain renters who miss out on the opportunity to build generational wealth through increasing home equity.

Lowering the cost of new housing is critical to efforts to expand affordability in the region. State tax credits—coupled with the federal tax credits already available—are a good way to incentivize developers to build affordable starter homes and multi-family projects in addition to expensive (and more profitable) McMansions.

But local governments must also pave the way by updating their zoning and comprehensive plans to allow more density and to permit by-right multi-family housing in some residential areas.

Overcoming the NIMBY factor won’t be easy, but longtime residents are more likely to accept a certain amount of higher density if local officials and developers focus on creative ideas—such as micro apartments/condominiums surrounding an amenity-rich internal courtyard—that have gained acceptance elsewhere. However, the location of such projects needs to be carefully considered so as not to overwhelm already overcrowded roads and schools.