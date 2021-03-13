EDITORIAL: Affordable housing incentives will help

INSTEAD of just talking about the lack of affordable housing in Virginia, the General Assembly is finally doing something about it. Earlier this month, lawmakers in Richmond passed a bill that would give developers who build affordable units a matching state tax credit for projects that also qualify for a low-income housing federal tax credit.
The $15 million state program would be used to help builders secure financing for below-market units.
If signed into law by Gov. Ralph Northam, SB 1197, which was patroned by Sen. Mamie Locke, D–Hampton, the Virginia opportunity housing tax credits will be nonrefundable and developers will be able to carry them forward for up to five years. Seventeen other states currently offer similar tax incentives.
A regional housing study done last year by Housing Forward Virginia for the George Washington Regional Commission came up with 42 recommendations for increasing affordable housing in the Fredericksburg region.
The study defined “affordable” as housing costs that did not exceed 30 percent of the median income. By this definition, half of the renters in Planning District 16 (which includes Caroline, Fredericksburg, King George, Spotsylvania, and Stafford) are “housing cost-burdened” because their monthly rent exceeds 30 percent of their income.
Meanwhile, the median price of single-family homes increased 19 percent since 2015, from $265,000 to $325,000, putting them out of reach for many families.
The supply of affordable “starter homes” is very limited, forcing would-be first-time homebuyers who are otherwise qualified to remain renters who miss out on the opportunity to build generational wealth through increasing home equity.
Lowering the cost of new housing is critical to efforts to expand affordability in the region. State tax credits—coupled with the federal tax credits already available—are a good way to incentivize developers to build affordable starter homes and multi-family projects in addition to expensive (and more profitable) McMansions.
But local governments must also pave the way by updating their zoning and comprehensive plans to allow more density and to permit by-right multi-family housing in some residential areas.
Overcoming the NIMBY factor won’t be easy, but longtime residents are more likely to accept a certain amount of higher density if local officials and developers focus on creative ideas—such as micro apartments/condominiums surrounding an amenity-rich internal courtyard—that have gained acceptance elsewhere. However, the location of such projects needs to be carefully considered so as not to overwhelm already overcrowded roads and schools.
According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, it takes an annual income of $49,167 in Virginia to afford a two-bedroom rental unit at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Fair Market Rent, but 23 percent of renter households in the commonwealth—including seniors and the disabled—get by on less than $27,020.
The units need to be priced so that low-income workers who are currently left out of the real estate market can afford them. Most also need help with a down payment in order to qualify for a mortgage. Some jurisdictions loan first-time buyers the money for a down payment, which they must pay back when the unit is sold.
NLIHC points out that Virginia needs a minimum of 150,000 new affordable housing units to meet current demand. Rewarding developers with state tax credits for building more of these modest dwellings won’t completely solve the commonwealth’s affordable housing crisis, but it will certainly help.