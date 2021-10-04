 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EDITORIAL: Alas, a dollar isn't what it used to be
0 comments
alert

EDITORIAL: Alas, a dollar isn't what it used to be

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
PHOTO: Dollar Tree
FILE / ASSOCIATED PRESS

BREAKING news: Everything is not a dollar.

In a sure sign that inflation is bearing down on us, the Dollar Tree chain has announced that it is going to stock items in many of its more than 15,000 U.S. and Canadian stores (five of them in the Fredericksburg area) that cost more than a buck.

For the heedless spendthrift throwing money around like a drunken sailor, it soon will be possible to blow as much as five dollars on an item in the famously inexpensive shopping destination.

The change was inevitable. Annual inflation was up 4.2 percent in July, the highest it’s been in three decades. The item you bought for $1 in 1986, when the chain opened, would, according to the U.S. Inflation Calculator, cost $2.50 now.

Supply chain problems and rising labor costs are contributing factors as we try to find our way out of the pandemic. A dollar isn’t what it used to be in the old days, like a year ago.

Investors apparently love Dollar Tree’s move toward extravagant spending. Shortly after the Chesapeake-based chain announced its dollar-busting plan late last month, its stock rose 13 percent at the opening bell on Sept. 29.

Make no mistake: Despite the name, Dollar Tree is no nickel-and-dime operation. From that modest start 35 years ago (original name: Only $1.00), the Virginia operation has grown into a Fortune 500 company.

The move to break the dollar barrier should surprise no one. At Dollar Tree and elsewhere, the buck has taken a beating, although some things still can be had for a dollar.

Among the limited items a website listed recently that cost a dollar or less: A cup of coffee at McDonald’s; a Megabus ticket (limited number on each bus); a Classic Crispy Chicken Jr. sandwich at Burger King; a can of Pabst Blue Ribbon (if you buy it by the case, and who doesn’t?); a lottery ticket or select Kindle books.

You probably can still tip the dancers at your favorite local “gentlemen’s club” with ones, although fives are definitely better appreciated.

For the frugal husband doing last-minute shopping (“Wait. Christmas is on the 25th this year?”), Dollar Tree’s move requires some thought. That $20 you withdrew from the ATM might not yield as much change when you’re checking out after your spree at the Tree.

And when your beloved opens that special gift, be sure to tell her that just because it comes from Dollar Tree doesn’t mean you paid only a buck for it. Could have set you back as much as a five-spot.

And when she mutters, “Big spender,” you can be sure she means it.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EDITORIAL: Parental rights are 'fundamental rights'
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Parental rights are 'fundamental rights'

Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe’s comment that parents should not be able to "tell schools what to teach" was not only an insult to every parent in Virginia, it demonstrated a shocking degree of ignorance from a man who has already served four years as Virginia’s chief executive. The “fundamental right” of parents “to make decisions concerning the upbringing, education and care of the parent’s child” is enshrined in state law.

EDITORIAL: An expensive lesson on religious rights
Opinion

EDITORIAL: An expensive lesson on religious rights

Stafford County supervisors should have learned a lesson from their very expensive, and very embarrassing, attempt to block a Muslim group from putting a cemetery on land it bought for that purpose and backed down a long time ago.

COMMENTARY: Council has a poor track record managing tax dollars
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Council has a poor track record managing tax dollars

Fredericksburg's City Council is planning to spend massively in the next five years for a new school, upgraded sewage treatment plant, citywide utility improvements and a new fire station. But it has no new revenue sources to pay for any of this, which means your real estate taxes are going to skyrocket.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert