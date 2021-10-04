EDITORIAL: Alas, a dollar isn't what it used to be

BREAKING news: Everything is not a dollar.

In a sure sign that inflation is bearing down on us, the Dollar Tree chain has announced that it is going to stock items in many of its more than 15,000 U.S. and Canadian stores (five of them in the Fredericksburg area) that cost more than a buck.

For the heedless spendthrift throwing money around like a drunken sailor, it soon will be possible to blow as much as five dollars on an item in the famously inexpensive shopping destination.

The change was inevitable. Annual inflation was up 4.2 percent in July, the highest it’s been in three decades. The item you bought for $1 in 1986, when the chain opened, would, according to the U.S. Inflation Calculator, cost $2.50 now.

Supply chain problems and rising labor costs are contributing factors as we try to find our way out of the pandemic. A dollar isn’t what it used to be in the old days, like a year ago.

Investors apparently love Dollar Tree’s move toward extravagant spending. Shortly after the Chesapeake-based chain announced its dollar-busting plan late last month, its stock rose 13 percent at the opening bell on Sept. 29.