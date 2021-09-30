EDITORIAL: An expensive lesson on religious rights

A FIVE-YEAR legal battle between the Stafford Board of

Supervisors and the All Muslim Association of America over a proposed cemetery has finally ended in AMAA’s favor, but not until Stafford taxpayers got stuck with a hefty $890,000 tab.

The good news is that the U.S. Department of Justice—which filed a federal lawsuit on AMAA’s behalf—is apparently still enforcing First Amendment religious rights. Good to know.

Last week, the board voted 4-2 to approve a legal settlement that awards AMAA $500,000 and clears the way to county approval of the cemetery on 29 acres off Garrisonville Road that the Muslim group bought specifically for that purpose back in 2015.

At the time of the purchase, a cemetery was a by-right development under the county’s agricultural zoning laws, so the religious group did not need the county’s approval to convert the former driving range into a burial ground. As a precaution, AMAA also bought a nearby home and obtained the consent of the property owner within 250 feet of the proposed cemetery.