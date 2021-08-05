EDITORIAL: An ode to August

POOR August.

It gets maligned by those for whom summer has already gone on far too long.

It is a seen as a boring holiday desert tucked between the oases of Independence Day and Labor Day.

The first third of the month falls into what has been known since ancient times as the Dog Days, an uninspiring moniker at best.

It is time, though, to rise in defense of summer’s equivalent to February (which at least has the grace to last only 28 days most years).

First of all, Dog Days: The sobriquet evokes the image of a hound lying in the shade underneath the front porch, tongue hanging out, as he hides from the humidity and heat.

In reality, the phrase has nothing to do with terrestrial canines. It comes from the fact that Sirius, the brightest star in Canis Major (and all the night sky), is in the same region of the heavens as our sun from July 3 through Aug. 11. Thus, Sirius is known as the Dog Star, ruling over the Dog Days.

The Romans had a lot of respect for Sirius. They believed it gave off so much heat that it actually made this time of year hotter. Seriously.