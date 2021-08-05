EDITORIAL: An ode to August

POOR August.
It gets maligned by those for whom summer has already gone on far too long.
It is a seen as a boring holiday desert tucked between the oases of Independence Day and Labor Day.
The first third of the month falls into what has been known since ancient times as the Dog Days, an uninspiring moniker at best.
It is time, though, to rise in defense of summer’s equivalent to February (which at least has the grace to last only 28 days most years).
First of all, Dog Days: The sobriquet evokes the image of a hound lying in the shade underneath the front porch, tongue hanging out, as he hides from the humidity and heat.
In reality, the phrase has nothing to do with terrestrial canines. It comes from the fact that Sirius, the brightest star in Canis Major (and all the night sky), is in the same region of the heavens as our sun from July 3 through Aug. 11. Thus, Sirius is known as the Dog Star, ruling over the Dog Days.
The Romans had a lot of respect for Sirius. They believed it gave off so much heat that it actually made this time of year hotter. Seriously.
If you wonder why our days get toastier after the Summer Solstice and have forgotten high school science, it’s because Earth tilts so that we in the Northern Hemisphere catch the sun’s rays at a more direct angle this time of year.
And if you also wonder why the heck we even have August, blame the Romans. They created July and August to honor Julius Caesar and Augustus Caesar. Just think, without the Romans, we could go straight from June 30 to Sept. 1. Think how much nicer summer would be. Or maybe it doesn’t work that way.
August is not as bad as its reputation, though. The area in which it gets most unfairly dissed is in the misperception that the month is one relentless, steamy slog.
In truth, there will be, almost without exception, a day or two in August when the high won’t reach 80 degrees in this part of the world. We’ve come close a couple of days already: August 3–4. It actually failed to hit 80 degrees on Aug. 3 in Richmond, an hour south of us.
July is relentless. August, though, gives us a break now and then. It promises us that it won’t be summer forever.
If you love hot weather, highs in the 70s this time of year can be depressing, a reminder that too soon you will be going from sweat to sweaters.
For many of us, though, the month offers an occasional breath of cool, fresh air. Dog Days notwithstanding, August is no mutt.