EDITORIAL: Arson can never be tolerated

The suspect—who reportedly was free on bond when the fires were set—is currently being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail on unrelated charges. Hopefully this time, the authorities will keep him there until his trial.

The attempted firebombing of police headquarters just days after a police station in Minneapolis was torched by rioters in that city most certainly contributed to the Fredericksburg police’s defensive response to the demonstrations held later that day. Were the fires deliberately set to create animosity between police and the protesters?

Arson is such a serious and violent assault on the entire community that it simply cannot be tolerated in any form, and is particularly egregious when directed against a law enforcement agency. A court-ordered search warrant gave the Fredericksburg Police Department the legal authority to search the suspect’s cellphone for evidence that he may have been coordinating with others in the attempted fire-bombing.

If so, they should also be charged with aiding and abetting an arson attack—which is domestic terrorism any way you look at it.

There are many cases in the criminal justice system in which extenuating circumstances demand that clemency be extended to the offender, but this is not one of them.

If, after being granted the presumption of innocence and due process guaranteed to every American by the U.S. Constitution, the suspect is convicted by a jury of the heinous crime of arson, Fredericksburg prosecutors should seek the harshest punishment the law will allow.