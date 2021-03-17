EDITORIAL: Assembly launches statewide DUI experiment

In 1996, California became the first state to legalize cannabis for medical reasons. It then went on to legalize marijuana for recreational use as well, and many other states have followed. As of November 2020, 14 states have legalized pot and another 16 states have decriminalized it.

A study published in March 2020 in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence found that “the proportion of cannabis-positive drivers involved in fatal crashes increased from 8 percent in 2013 to 17 percent in 2014, raising concerns about the impact of cannabis use on driving. … Overall, cannabis users demonstrated impaired driving relative to healthy control participants with increased accidents, speed, and lateral movement, and reduced rule-following.”

The researchers noted that these impairments were seen in regular cannabis users even when they were not intoxicated, particularly “early onset users” who began smoking pot before age 16.

We already know that driving drunk is a recipe for disaster. In Virginia, it is also a Class 1 misdemeanor, with up to a $2,500 fine and up to 12 months in jail for a first offense in addition to revocation of your driver’s license.