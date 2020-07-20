AFTER winning a crucial 7–2
victory in the U.S. Supreme
Court allowing the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline to run under the Appalachian Trail, Dominion Energy and Duke Energy pulled the plug earlier this month on their joint 604-mile project to transport natural gas from West Virginia to North Carolina “due to ongoing delays and increasing cost uncertainty which threaten the economic viability of the project.”
The high court’s ruling vindicated more than 150,000 pages of regulatory findings, 75,000 public comments, more than 300 route adjustments made to minimize the project’s environmental impact, not to mention the support of numerous federal and state agencies in addition to endorsements by former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and current Gov. Ralph Northam.
But all that wasn’t enough to ensure that the 42-inch pipeline would finally be built after six years and billions of dollars already spent, or keep the cost from nearly doubling from an initial estimate of $4.5 billion to more than $8 billion.
Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell and Duke CEO Lynn Good expressed their regrets for the cancellation, noting the potential for more legal challenges and their inability to predict the outcome of the ongoing permitting process. “This announcement reflects the increasing legal uncertainty that overhangs large-scale energy and industrial infrastructure development in the United States. Until these issues are resolved, the ability to satisfy the country’s energy needs will be significantly challenged,” they said in a joint statement.
Clean-burning natural gas has contributed more to clean air in Virginia than any other intervention because it allows utilities to phase-out dirty coal plants. And until a technological solution for utility-scale battery storage is invented, the use of intermittent renewable sources of energy such as wind and solar will still require baseload electrical generation by natural gas plants. That gas will still travel through existing pipelines to the Mid-Atlantic from the Gulf Coast.
The problem is that those pipelines are nearing capacity. Natural gas pipelines running from West Virginia to New England are already maxed out in the winter, and some experts are predicting that capacity restraints in the Mid-Atlantic could begin as early as 2021.
The demise of the ACP will not change the fact that the vast majority of Virginia’s homes and businesses will still depend on natural gas-fired electrical power in addition to nuclear energy for the foreseeable future. It will just make providing that power more expensive and potentially less reliable—something the project’s environmental opponents never mention.
“For decades, conservatives and other reformers have warned that a combination of unrealistic regulation and venue-shopping litigation has made it extremely difficult to build things—from new businesses and affordable housing to roads, dams and other infrastructure. The demise of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline is a stark example of what we meant,” wrote John Hood, chairman of the John Locke Foundation.
This is another example of how real progress is being stymied by those who call themselves “progressives.” All Virginians will eventually wind up paying for their short-sighted obstruction.
