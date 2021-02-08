EDITORIAL: Back to school, finally, in the commonwealth

GOV. Ralph Northam has ordered all public school divisions in the commonwealth to offer Virginia families the option of in-person instruction by March 15—nearly a year to the day the governor closed the schools in what turned out to be an unsuccessful attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Northam said he based his decision on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent assessment that “it is critical for schools to open as safely and as quickly as possible for in-person learning.”

“It is possible for us to have in-person learning safely,” the governor noted. “Everybody will come on board with this and get our children back into classrooms.” Northam added that the state would work with local school boards, superintendents and teachers to also offer in-person learning over the summer, and that federal CARES Act money would be used to pay for CDC-approved mitigation strategies, including masks, social distancing, disinfection and contact tracing.

Is it safe for students and teachers to go back to the classroom? According to the CDC, the answer is yes. When mitigation strategies are implemented, the transmission of COVID-19 in schools is relatively low. “COVID outbreaks related to kindergarten through grade 12 classroom settings have been rarely reported,” the agency stated.