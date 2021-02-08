EDITORIAL: Back to school, finally, in the commonwealth

GOV. Ralph Northam has ordered all public school divisions in the commonwealth to offer Virginia families the option of in-person instruction by March 15—nearly a year to the day the governor closed the schools in what turned out to be an unsuccessful attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Northam said he based his decision on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent assessment that “it is critical for schools to open as safely and as quickly as possible for in-person learning.”
“It is possible for us to have in-person learning safely,” the governor noted. “Everybody will come on board with this and get our children back into classrooms.” Northam added that the state would work with local school boards, superintendents and teachers to also offer in-person learning over the summer, and that federal CARES Act money would be used to pay for CDC-approved mitigation strategies, including masks, social distancing, disinfection and contact tracing.
Is it safe for students and teachers to go back to the classroom? According to the CDC, the answer is yes. When mitigation strategies are implemented, the transmission of COVID-19 in schools is relatively low. “COVID outbreaks related to kindergarten through grade 12 classroom settings have been rarely reported,” the agency stated.
One study of 17 K–12 schools in rural Wisconsin found that during 13 weeks of in-person learning in which 4,876 students and 654 teachers and staff wore masks, maintained social distancing, limited classes to no more than 20 students, and quarantined after any exposures to COVID, “no spread is known to have occurred to or from staff in school despite some times with high community spread.”
There is no human activity which does not entail at least some risk, and going back to school during a pandemic is not totally risk free. But the chances of contracting COVID-19 must be weighed against other risks.
Of the 6,820 COVID deaths reported by the Virginia Department of Health as of Feb. 8, only one coronavirus death has been reported in the 0–19 age range, with the vast majority of deaths occurring in people 60 years of age and older. And teachers and staff in the higher-risk age ranges can avail themselves of the vaccines now available.
Some students in Fredericksburg are already back in school two mornings a week. Middle-school students and high school freshmen enrolled in Stafford County Public Schools who chose the hybrid model are scheduled to return to class on Tuesday, with high school sophomores, juniors and seniors following next week. Spotsylvania County Public Schools will remain all-virtual until March 1.
There will still be online learning available for those who are not comfortable sending their children to school just yet. But for special ed students, those with mental health issues or who were already behind their peers academically, going back to the classroom is essential.
It’s also essential for two-working-parent families. Because of the school closures, many mothers had to quit their jobs to stay home with their kids. Women accounted for 47 percent of the labor force, but 55 percent of job losses in 2020. The financial fallout to their families from lost income is also very detrimental to children.