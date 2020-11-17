EDITORIAL: Bad time to restructure library system

WITH ALL the problems facing local governments, including but not limited to the social and economic havoc wreaked by the coronavirus pandemic, one would think that Stafford County supervisors have enough on their plates without starting a feud with the neighbors. But unfortunately, that’s exactly what they seem intent on doing.

First they disrupted the workings of the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (FAMPO), which for decades has been a hallmark of regional cooperation on transportation issues. In a sharply worded letter to the Stafford County Board, Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw bemoaned the “continued remarkable and regrettable breakdown in the fair-dealing, trust and transparency that are so important to regional cooperation.”

Stafford supervisors have also gone after another successful regional institution: the Central Rappahannock Regional Library system. Several Free Lance-Star readers have written that they are dismayed by Stafford’s ham-handed attempts to disrupt the CRRL, pointing out that it is not only an important asset in the region, but has proved to be a lifeline for many residents during Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home orders.