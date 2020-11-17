EDITORIAL: Bad time to restructure library system

WITH ALL the problems facing local governments, including but not limited to the social and economic havoc wreaked by the coronavirus pandemic, one would think that Stafford County supervisors have enough on their plates without starting a feud with the neighbors. But unfortunately, that’s exactly what they seem intent on doing.
First they disrupted the workings of the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (FAMPO), which for decades has been a hallmark of regional cooperation on transportation issues. In a sharply worded letter to the Stafford County Board, Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw bemoaned the “continued remarkable and regrettable breakdown in the fair-dealing, trust and transparency that are so important to regional cooperation.”
Stafford supervisors have also gone after another successful regional institution: the Central Rappahannock Regional Library system. Several Free Lance-Star readers have written that they are dismayed by Stafford’s ham-handed attempts to disrupt the CRRL, pointing out that it is not only an important asset in the region, but has proved to be a lifeline for many residents during Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home orders.
CRRL is one of just 97 libraries nationwide that provide specialized services to the blind, and its curbside pickup and e-book programs make it easy for local residents to access a host of printed, audio and visual materials. The advantages of a shared collection are so obvious that they need not be repeated here. Suffice it to say that economies of scale mean that Stafford residents are able to access more library resources than they would if the county ran its own separate system.
So if Stafford supervisors succeed in disrupting CRRL the way they are disrupting FAMPO, their own constituents will suffer just as much as residents of the library system’s other partners in Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Westmoreland counties.
That’s not to say that the 1993 regional agreement between the jurisdictions should not be updated at some point, or that CRRL’s operations and financial reporting cannot be improved. But this is not the time to attempt a wholesale restructuring of the entire library system, particularly when Stafford’s antics at FAMPO have caused a breakdown in regional trust.
One of Stafford’s complaints is that the county pays more than the other jurisdictions to fund the library. But according to CRRL Director Martha Hutzel, Stafford residents are also the biggest users of the system.
Several supervisors have dismissed earlier suggestions that the county just pull out of CRRL altogether and outsource its own library services to a private firm.
But due to the ongoing rift over funding and the number of votes each jurisdiction has on the library’s board of trustees, and the fact that Stafford County went so far as to ask Library Systems & Services of Rockville, Md., to look into the matter, still make that a possibility if these issues cannot be amicably resolved at CRRL’s Dec. 14 board meeting.
Going it alone may look like a good idea on paper, but disrupting or disengaging from a mutually beneficial regional library system that has served Stafford County well for decades would not only further erode regional trust, it would also shortchange the county’s own residents for no discernable benefit.
