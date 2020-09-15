EDITORIAL: Banning qualified immunity is complicated

That’s reason enough to put the brakes on for now.

Bourne’s bill was also criticized for failing to differentiate between split-second decisions made in good faith by police officers in difficult situations and the gratuitous use of excessive force. Subjecting all officers to civil lawsuits without making this critical distinction could trigger the so-called Ferguson effect, in which police deliberately hold back on subduing dangerous criminals who pose an ongoing threat to the community.

“What you’re going to have is officers making the decision that ‘I better wait’,” Chesterfield Police Chief Col. Jeffrey Katz said. “You have to make that calculated decision whether it’s worth it to come to work every day and subjecting yourself not only to the possibility of physical injury, but years and years of litigation.”

However, the broader issue—that police officers must be accountable for actions taken outside accepted policies and the law—still needs to be addressed. In June, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas suggested that it was time for the high court to take another look at the qualified immunity doctrine. But political concerns will make that difficult.