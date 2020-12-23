EDITORIAL: Best gifts can’t be bought

DURING the holiday rush to buy and wrap gifts (or this year, to spend hours ordering them on Amazon), it was easy to forget that the very best gifts—gifts that are well worth their weight in gold—are not the kind that can be bought. They can only be freely given from the heart.

Such wonderful gifts include the courage of the many doctors, nurses, medical technicians and hospital staff in the Fredericksburg region who day after day minister to local residents who are sick and dying from COVID-19 with little regard for their own safety. In this age of meaningless superlatives, the word “heroes” doesn’t do these true angels of mercy justice.

The loyalty displayed by local business owners who kept their employees on the payroll during the lockdowns despite worsening bottom lines, and the bravery of front-line workers who kept grocery and pharmacy shelves stocked at great risk to their own health cannot be quantified.

Neither can the dedication of teachers and staff members who go to work in school districts that adopted a hybrid model and try their best to keep elementary, special education and disadvantaged students on track academically.