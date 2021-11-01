EDITORIAL: Beware politicians' games with numbers

AT A RECENT forum in Richmond, two candidates for
House of Delegates seats made claims that seemed contradictory, to say the least.
One, a Democrat, pointed out that Virginia has been named the best state for business two years in a row. The other, a Republican, said we are the worst state for starting a business.
We are used to politicians playing games with numbers, but this seemed a bit much.
CNBC did, indeed, name Virginia the best state for business in 2020 and 2021. The financial website Wallethub did say we were the 10th worst state (not worst) for starting a business.
So who’s right? Well, CNBC did add a life, health and inclusion category to its rankings, trying to offset the perception that “best for business” can mean “worst for workers.” And it is possible that an ambitious GOP candidate “accidentally” mistook “10th worst” for “worst.”
Here’s how candidates play the numbers game:
Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, seeking to tarnish Democratic candidate and former governor Terry McAuliffe’s pro-business persona, pointed out that in the early days of McAuliffe’s first term, things didn’t go so well. Net jobs in North Carolina rose 9.7 percent between December of 2013 and August of 2014, while they rose a mere 1.4 percent in Virginia.
Shocking, until you consider this: Coming out of the Great Recession, Virginia’s unemployment rate in 2013 went from 5.6 to 5.2 percent. In North Carolina, it went from 9.5 to 6.9 percent.
Of course, the Tar Heel State created more jobs. When the hole is deeper, you need more infill. Even with all those new jobs, North Carolina’s unemployment rate was one-third higher than ours at the end of the year. In 2017, McAuliffe’s last full year in office, Virginia averaged 3.8 percent unemployed. North Carolina averaged 4.5 percent.
So what is portrayed as a poor job of keeping us employed turns out to be not so bad after all.
Virginia is not business Nirvana. We could do better, no doubt. Whether you’re running a business or working for one, though, we are doing pretty well.
As a further note, much the state’s business report card can’t be truly controlled by any politician. We are either blessed or cursed (more of the former) with a huge federal component, between Northern Virginia, Tidewater’s naval behemoth and other military installations. When Washington goes big, we go big. When Washington tightens the belt, we get pinched.
When political candidates try to tar their opponents with economic “facts,” take their claims for the self-serving data they are. Either ignore them, or dig a little deeper.