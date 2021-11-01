EDITORIAL: Beware politicians' games with numbers

Shocking, until you consider this: Coming out of the Great Recession, Virginia’s unemployment rate in 2013 went from 5.6 to 5.2 percent. In North Carolina, it went from 9.5 to 6.9 percent.

Of course, the Tar Heel State created more jobs. When the hole is deeper, you need more infill. Even with all those new jobs, North Carolina’s unemployment rate was one-third higher than ours at the end of the year. In 2017, McAuliffe’s last full year in office, Virginia averaged 3.8 percent unemployed. North Carolina averaged 4.5 percent.

So what is portrayed as a poor job of keeping us employed turns out to be not so bad after all.

Virginia is not business Nirvana. We could do better, no doubt. Whether you’re running a business or working for one, though, we are doing pretty well.

As a further note, much the state’s business report card can’t be truly controlled by any politician. We are either blessed or cursed (more of the former) with a huge federal component, between Northern Virginia, Tidewater’s naval behemoth and other military installations. When Washington goes big, we go big. When Washington tightens the belt, we get pinched.