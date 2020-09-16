EDITORIAL: Blanket immunity is a worrisome trend

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

THE Virginia General Assembly has passed a bill giving blanket civil immunity to assisted-living facilities, hospices and adult day care centers, the same immunity already given to hospitals and nursing homes. The bill sailed through both chambers: 36-0 in the Senate and 84-13 in the House of Delegates.

We sympathize with care facilities. Nobody could have foreseen the COVID-19 pandemic. It is understandable that providers everywhere found themselves in no-win situations, with shortages of personnel, supplies and knowledge. Such facilities became Ground Zero in the early days of the plague.

Even now, more than half the state’s pandemic deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities. By the end of April, one such center in Henrico County had 50 coronavirus-related deaths.

However, “blanket” anything is worrisome. Staff at such facilities do heroic work. Some of them have given their own lives in an effort to contain the virus. As an industry, though, such facilities have had longstanding care and oversight issues.