The Spotsylvania County school board’s decision to remove 14 books from school libraries is part of a disheartening trend.

According to Pen America, book banning in U.S. public schools was up 28 percent in the first half of the present academic year. Since July of 2021, there have been more than 4,000 instances of books being pulled from public-school libraries.

The self-appointed censors are everywhere, including the Old Dominion. In Madison County, 21 books have been pulled, including works by such acclaimed and popular writers as Toni Morrison, Margaret Atwood, Anne Rice and Stephen King.

And now Spotsy hops on the ban bandwagon.

It is interesting to note that more than half the books pulled this school year across the country either centered on (a) race, racism or characters of color or (b) LGBTQ+ characters or themes. One person can see pornography where another sees inclusion or diversity.

(A thought: A close reading of the Old Testament could put one more best-seller on the proscribed list as well.)

Often, this trend toward trashing books starts at the top. The governors of Texas and Florida are Republican hardliners with little tolerance for anyone who disagrees with them. It’s no coincidence that their states “lead” the pornography posse, with nearly 800 individual instances of bans.

Which brings us to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who says he would have signed a book-banning bill this year if it hadn’t been killed in the Democrat-controlled state Senate. This is of a piece with the governor’s general desire to control students’ educational experience. He wants to varnish the past, and he seems to desire to whitewash (pun intended) the real world in which students live.

A couple of thoughts about the ban in Spotsy:

First, all 14 of those books were challenged by one parent, who has challenged more than 50 other titles in the past year. Questioned about the depth of the banning movement, School Superintendent Mark Taylor said, “Parental engagement has been unfortunately rather light.” He added that other parents might have shown up but perhaps didn’t because their long commutes kept them from participating. Or maybe, Mr. Taylor, you’re serving a constituency of one, maybe two including yourself.

Second, we aren’t talking about the classroom here. These books are not part of any teacher’s curriculum. Nobody’s trying to cram Toni Morrison into unwilling kids’ brains. The books are (or were) just there, in the school library, in case anyone wanted to check them out. The Virginia ACLU has pointed out that removing the books is “neither required by nor consistent with” the Virginia Code section dealing with censoring instructional material. Library books are not textbooks.

Banned writers have reason to smile. They understand what some school superintendents and overbearing parents don’t: Kids are drawn to forbidden fruit. Those banned books are still out there, folks, and knowing they’re banned ensures that they’ll be read, probably by kids who heretofore weren’t even aware of them.

Book banners made “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” and “Peyton Place” famous. In the 21st century, they’re still at it. Toni Morrison beams down on them from the great beyond and thanks them for their accidental gift.