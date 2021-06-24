EDITORIAL :'Burg is in the sweet spot for rail service

THERE is something on which Virginia Democrats and Republicans seemingly can agree: Trains.

Both sides of the aisle concur that we need more passenger rail traffic, especially along the Interstate 95 corridor between Fredericksburg and Washington. To that end, two Virginia representatives, Democrat Don Beyer and Republican Rob Wittman, co-sponsored a bill that conveys National Park Service land to Virginia and D.C. and clears the way to deal with the dreaded Long Bridge.

Rep. Wittman, a daily commuter to D.C. from the Northern Neck, knows as well as anyone the need for more and faster trains.

The Long Bridge carries people and freight across the Potomac. It is perhaps the biggest rail bottleneck for Amtrak. A second bridge, made possible by Wittman’s and Beyer’s bill, is scheduled to be built by 2030 and will carry passenger trains only.

For decades, governments have tried to ease I–95 gridlock by adding lanes. That is a fool’s errand, according the Shannon Valentine, the state’s transportation secretary. Some 350,000 people a day use I–95 now. To add one lane each way for 50 miles, Valentine says, the cost would be $12.5 billion. And, by the time the extra lanes were complete, we’d almost certainly need more.