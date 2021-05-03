EDITORIAL: Carbon tax is ‘all pain and no gain’

VIRGINIANS should expect much higher fuel prices if the commonwealth decides to officially join the regional Transportation Climate Initiative next year. A coalition of Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states, TCI aims to reduce vehicular carbon emissions using a cap-and-trade system that would guarantee much higher gas and diesel prices in the near future while reducing the revenue available for road maintenance.
If the idea of paying up to 50 cents a gallon in carbon taxes for more potholes doesn’t appeal, Virginians have until Friday to say so on TCI’s public portal regarding its proposed model rule.
The way TCI works is that it sets annual carbon emissions caps, which decline every year until a 26 percent reduction target by 2032 is met. Fuel sellers in the commonwealth would be required to purchase “emissions allowances” at auction, which would be used to “offset” any fuel they sell that exceed those caps. The money collected from motorists would then be redistributed to the state to “invest” in public transit and subsidies for charging stations and electric vehicles.
However, according to the International Energy Agency’s May 2019 Global Electric Vehicle Outlook, EVs start out with a carbon deficit due to the amount of pollutants released during the manufacturing process—including mining of rare earth metals for batteries—which is actually greater than emissions produced manufacturing internal combustion vehicles. And depending on the source of electricity they use, it can take an EV years to break even on the carbon front, not to mention the still-unsolved problem of how to safely dispose of the toxic battery.
In addition, a recent study by the Virginia-based Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy estimated that this “carbon tax” would reduce the current revenue needed by the commonwealth for road maintenance about 20 percent by 2022, “eventually causing the current gasoline-based revenues to be reduced to zero as gasoline fuel is eliminated.”
The “gain” would be an infinitesimal reduction of the global temperature of 0.000018 degrees Celsius—or a hundred-thousandth of a degree Celsius by the end of the century, Dr. David Schnare, director of TJIPP’s Center for Environmental Stewardship and a 34-year veteran of the Environmental Protection Agency, has calculated.
“In sum, TCI has no environmental benefits but would cost Virginians billions of dollars. That is an ‘all pain and no gain’ program,” he concluded.
New Hampshire has already pulled out of the TCI and opponents are fighting it in Connecticut and Rhode Island. If Virginia were to join the TCI, it’s estimated that the initial carbon tax would generate up to $800 million in 2022 and $1 billion by 2032. Companies pass on their expenses to consumers in the form of higher prices, so that’s cash that will come directly from Virginians’ wallets.
This regressive carbon tax would have a disproportionate effect on low-income rural residents and Virginians who drive long distances to work on congested roads because they can’t afford to live in high-cost areas. In a Mason–Dixon poll in December 2019 commissioned by the TJIPP, 74 percent of respondents in the Fredericksburg region said they were against joining the TCI for exactly that reason.