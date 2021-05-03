EDITORIAL: Carbon tax is ‘all pain and no gain’

VIRGINIANS should expect much higher fuel prices if the commonwealth decides to officially join the regional Transportation Climate Initiative next year. A coalition of Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states, TCI aims to reduce vehicular carbon emissions using a cap-and-trade system that would guarantee much higher gas and diesel prices in the near future while reducing the revenue available for road maintenance.

If the idea of paying up to 50 cents a gallon in carbon taxes for more potholes doesn’t appeal, Virginians have until Friday to say so on TCI’s public portal regarding its proposed model rule.

The way TCI works is that it sets annual carbon emissions caps, which decline every year until a 26 percent reduction target by 2032 is met. Fuel sellers in the commonwealth would be required to purchase “emissions allowances” at auction, which would be used to “offset” any fuel they sell that exceed those caps. The money collected from motorists would then be redistributed to the state to “invest” in public transit and subsidies for charging stations and electric vehicles.