EDITORIAL: Caroline's responsible statue removal

GOVERNMENTS are not necessarily in the business of wasting taxpayer money. Look no farther than Caroline County to see an example of a locality whose leaders respect the bottom line.

Caroline voted to relocate its Confederate monument from the courthouse lawn to Greenlawn Cemetery. The county got four estimates for removing it. The estimates ranged from $170,000 to $260,000.

That was too much, in the opinion of Kevin Wightman, the county’s building official.

So he brought together a team of county employees and volunteers. A boom truck was rented, and the total cost for moving the 24 pieces of the monument is estimated to be $25,000, which is as little as one-tenth of what outside companies were bidding.

Greenlawn, in which rest the bodies of many reinterred Confederate soldiers, is an appropriate place for a Civil War monument. The statue’s move there means it won’t be destroyed—but also won’t offend many residents and others as it did in its longtime location in front of the county courthouse.

This seems like a common-sense solution, but common sense and fiscal responsibility don’t always carry the day.

For an example, look a little farther south.