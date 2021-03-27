EDITORIAL: Case probes limits of executive orders

THE NOVEL coronavirus has created a whole slew of new problems that nobody anticipated, much less planned for, leaving even public officials in a state of confusion about how best to keep Virginians safe without causing unnecessary collateral damage. Gov. Ralph Northam’s now-they’re-open, now-they’re-closed reactions to changes in the number of reported COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth is just one example.

But so far, the question of how far the governor’s authority goes to quarantine individuals who are not sick and have not infected anybody else remains unanswered.

Last June, state Sen. Chap Petersen, D–Fairfax, filed a lawsuit on behalf of a Spotsylvania restaurant owner, claiming that Northam’s executive orders exceeded the emergency authority granted to him under state law because he did not seek or obtain consent from the state legislature. But instead of setting some limits, the General Assembly killed a bill that would have required the state Board of Health to approve such emergency orders within 30 days of issuance and renew them every 30 days thereafter.