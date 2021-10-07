EDITORIAL: Celebrating the Chatham Bridge reopening

AFTER nearly 16 months of

construction, the refurbished

Chatham Bridge over the Rappahannock River will be unveiled Saturday, to coincide with the grand opening of the new Riverfront Park in Fredericksburg. For city and Stafford County residents who’ve had to endure traffic jams, lengthy detours and delays for more than a year, the bridge reopening will no doubt be a source of great relief.

Also known as the State Route 3 Business bridge, Chatham Bridge was closed to traffic June 22, 2020 as construction work commenced. Built back in 1941, the current bridge was not designed to handle 16,000 vehicles a day. And even if it was, 80 years is well past the functional lifespan of such structures.

So the $23.4 million the Virginia Department of Transportation spent on this major upgrade was overdue.

A 10 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday morning will allow pedestrians and cyclists to cross the 1,006-foot bridge first and check out the new 10-foot wide shared-use path and scenic river overlook. It was designed to be the local link of the East Coast Greenway running from Calais, Maine to Key West in Florida, and connects downtown Fredericksburg to the Belmont–Ferry Farm Trail in Stafford.